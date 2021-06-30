Centaur Hits 1-Day Volume of $761,213.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $761,213.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

