Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $270,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.