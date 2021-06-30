Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 269.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital makes up about 1.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of SI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,516. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

