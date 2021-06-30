Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $811,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 126,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,936. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

