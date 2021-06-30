Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,940 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,887 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 300,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

