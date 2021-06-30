Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 580 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $648.84. 1,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $630.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

