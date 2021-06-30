Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 32,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.