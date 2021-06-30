Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $29.69

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $26.63. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 32,722 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

