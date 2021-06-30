CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €132.60 ($156.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $955.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €131.60. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 12 month high of €138.40 ($162.82).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

