Chainlink (LINK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $961.82 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.41 billion and approximately $961.82 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $19.31 or 0.00053888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00661200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00075245 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

