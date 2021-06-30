Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires Shares of 16,610 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000.

OTCMKTS CLRMU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,651. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

