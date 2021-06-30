Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys Shares of 66,555 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

TETCU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,762. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

