Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.6% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 177,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,033,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.