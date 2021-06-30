Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGOU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 22,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.90. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.15.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.