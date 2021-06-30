Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWLVU remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

