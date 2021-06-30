Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

