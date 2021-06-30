Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Buys $54,418.50 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 533,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,179,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Chimerix by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chimerix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.