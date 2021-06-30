Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.70. Chimerix shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 5,352 shares.

Specifically, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.