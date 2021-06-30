China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
CHCJY stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
