China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CHCJY stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

