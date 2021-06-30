China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CIHKY) to Issue Dividend of $1.83 on August 23rd

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.8272 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

CIHKY opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

