China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Declares $1.83 Dividend

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.8272 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

