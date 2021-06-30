China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNCT opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. China Teletech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

