Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

