Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.42 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 84.33.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.