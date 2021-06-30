Chris L. Abston Sells 16,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $156.40.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.