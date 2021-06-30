CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 38,030 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.