CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $447.00 and a one year high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

