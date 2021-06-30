CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,892 shares of company stock worth $71,937,520 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.04. 37,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

