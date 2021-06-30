CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $46.96 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $46,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.55. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,742. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.01 and a fifty-two week high of $383.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

