CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,410 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

PM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,171. The stock has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

