Citigroup Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $121.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

PAYX stock opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

