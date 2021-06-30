Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target to $51.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

