Citigroup Inc. Buys 173,310 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 2,481.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $840.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

