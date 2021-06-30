Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,042 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,606,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

