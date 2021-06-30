Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 95.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,942 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

KLIC stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

