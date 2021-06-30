Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 178.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,604,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,658,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

VIRT stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

