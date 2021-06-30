Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $119,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. 650,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

