Citigroup Inc. Purchases 80,526 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 768.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Revolution Medicines worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

