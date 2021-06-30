Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.47. Citizens shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 121,926 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 185,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

