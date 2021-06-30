Clariant AG (CLZNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.6534 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63. Clariant has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $25.50.

CLZNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Clariant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

