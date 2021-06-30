Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 75,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KALTF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

