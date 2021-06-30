Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 75,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KALTF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
