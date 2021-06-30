Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $832.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.95 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.14. 359,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.