Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $832.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.95 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.14. 359,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

