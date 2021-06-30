Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 133,084 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.25% of Vital Farms worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,919 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.29 million and a P/E ratio of 78.27. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

