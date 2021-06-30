Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

