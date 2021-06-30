Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,847 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

