Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 171,893 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 334.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,893 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

AMAT stock opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,355 shares of company stock valued at $57,151,990 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

