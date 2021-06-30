Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 41,239 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,239 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of TTEC worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $49,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $644,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

