Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TSC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $679.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

