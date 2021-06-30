ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE CTR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $913,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

