Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 291.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,154.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,769 shares of company stock worth $175,299,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.59. 17,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.56. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

